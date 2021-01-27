Colorado State Patrol’s new podcast offers listeners a taste of trooper life

LAKEWOOD (KDVR) — The Colorado State Patrol (CSP) wants to connect with the citizens of Colorado. They are doing it using social media, more specifically with a brand-new podcast.

At the CSP headquarters in Lakewood, the sounds you’ll hear are familiar. But there is a new sound these days that’s quite unexpected. It’s the CSP podcast.

“Podcasts were starting to come out, and I was noticing them there, and I thought it was something that we should be utilizing so that we can get our messages out there,” said Colorado State Patrol Master Trooper Gary Cutler.

Officially called the “Colorado State Patrol Podcast,” it started up in September 2020 with a monthly edition. The first episode? The move over law.

CSP’s podcast is not just about state traffic laws, there’s another reason for the show.

“To actually let people know who we are. We are not just these guys that are stopping them on the roads. We’re human. We are their neighbors; we do things just like they do, we like to have fun,” said Cutler.

“I think it’s just important for us to talk and be ourselves and show that we are like everybody else,” said Sergeant Blake White, CSP.

If Master Trooper Cutler sounds like a pro on the air, it’s because he was a disc jockey for 10 years.

