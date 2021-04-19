Colorado State Patrol urges Coloradans to be more careful on the roads

DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado State Patrol is asking Coloradans be more careful while driving following an increase in fatal crashes this year.

Fatal crashes state-wide are up by 5.5% compared to this time in 2020 according to Colorado State Patrol. These crashes are caused by reckless driving and a decrease in using safety equipment.

The CSP discovered in the first quarter of this year, 56.14% of victims in fatal crashes were not wearing a seat belt. In autocycle-related fatalities, 50% of victims were not wearing helmets.

“We’re losing ground Colorado. While we will always want drivers to practice responsible and lawful behaviors while operating a motor vehicle, it is equally important for anyone, driver or passenger, to use safety equipment,” said Chief Matthew C. Packard, Colorado State Patrol.

Colorado law states that drivers and front seat passengers in a motor vehicle use a seat belt when on a street or highway. Children 15-years-old and younger must wear a seat belt or be properly secured, no matter the seating in the vehicle. Below is a list of child restraint requirements.

Colorado Child Restraint Requirements

Child Age/Size Statutory Requirements Less than 1 year and weighing less than 20 pounds Properly secured in a rear‑facing child restraint system in a rear seat of the vehicle 1 year to 4 years, and weighing 20 to 40 pounds Properly secured in a rear‑facing or forward‑facing child restraint system Children up to 8 years Properly secured in a child restraint system, such as a booster seat, according to the manufacturer’s instructions 8 to 15 years Properly restrained in a safety belt or child restraint system according to manufacturer’s instructions Courtesy: Colorado State Patrol; C.R.S., sections 42-4-236 and 42-4-237

Colorado lags behind the rest of the nation in seat belt use. Coloradans average in wearing a seat belt 86% of the time where the national average is 90%.

“We have to do better. We have to use these tools to increase the chance of surviving an unplanned crash.” said Chief Packard.