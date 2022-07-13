GOLDEN, Colo. (KDVR) — As of July 10, Colorado State Patrol says it has seized 402 pounds and 55,908 pills of fentanyl in 2022. In the entire year of 2019, troopers found 11 pounds of fentanyl.

CSP has a special section of troopers focused on getting the deadly drug off of the state’s highways and interstates.

The FOX31 Problem Solvers sat down with the commander over the CSP Smuggling Trafficking Interdiction Unit, Capt. Bill Barkley, and got an exclusive look at the work they are doing to save lives.

“There are members of the cartel everywhere in Colorado,” Barkley said. “The drug trafficking organizations are constantly thinking of ways to defeat us and hide these narcotics in vehicles, commercial vehicles, buses, trains, planes. Our motto is to be relentless and that we will relentlessly pursue those who transport these items into our state.”

Watch the video in the FOX31 player above to see and learn about the hundreds of pounds of fentanyl CSP seized this year along with dash camera video of the team in action on the interstates.