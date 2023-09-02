DENVER (KDVR) — Thousands of drivers will be on the roads this Labor Day weekend and Colorado State Patrol said troopers will be out in full force for those who get behind the wheel impaired.

Cases related to driving while drunk increased by six percent since 2021 and three holidays are tied for first place last year as the deadliest: St. Patrick’s Day, Fourth of July and Labor Day.

Sgt. Troy Kessler with Colorado State Patrol said the numbers speak for themselves.

“Impaired driving tends to be one of the top causal factors for fatal and injury crashes, historically it’s been roughly around 30 percent of all fatal crashes are related to an impaired driver,” Kessler said.

But CSP is prepared, with more troopers on patrol and ready to crack down on these drivers.

“CDOT actually has a grant that gets put out that Colorado State Patrol and I’m sure other agencies partake in that grant and we put more officers on the road on overtime shifts to specifically enforce impaired driving,” Kessler said.

CSP is telling all drivers to be on high alert though, for those who do inevitably drive impaired.

“It’s kind of an awareness for everybody, not just to tell people not to drink and drive, although that is the message, but really even for everyone else who is doing the right thing to be on a higher alert, to understand that there will be more people out there driving impaired, to make sure you’re looking all around you and that you’re keeping a safe distance and that you’re doing what you can to avoid being a victim of a DUI crash,” Kessler said.

CSP is also asking anyone who notices a drunk or high driver should notify law enforcement by calling *277 with the locations and direction the driver is traveling and what make and model of car they’re in.