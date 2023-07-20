Colorado State Patrol needs your vote for the Best Looking Cruiser contest. This is their 2023 photo submission. (CSP)

DENVER (KDVR) — As you drive around Colorado taking in the picturesque views, you have probably seen a few Colorado State Patrol cruisers on the road. Troopers all over the state work hard to keep the roadways safe, but now they need your help.

The 2023 Best Looking Cruiser Contest hosted by the American Association of State Troopers is now open, and CSP needs your help to claim the coveted title of the snazziest vehicle on the roadways.

Colorado State Patrol needs your vote for the Best Looking Cruiser contest. This is their 2023 photo submission. (CSP)

According to CSP, the contest began as a friendly battle between state agencies and has now grown into a fun and engaging way for community members across the U.S. to interact and support law enforcement.

“This annual contest is a fun way to engage individuals across the nation for some friendly competition and to show the lighter side of law enforcement,” said Col. Matthew C. Packard, chief of CSP. “Our vehicles are our offices. They’re distinct, unique, and embody what it means to be in Colorado by being both rugged and beautiful.”

So, if you want to support your state patrol, you can view all the entries on the contest’s website and cast your vote for the best-looking cruiser. The contest will run through July 31 at 10 a.m.

The winner will be presented the “Best Looking Cruiser Award,” and will be featured on the cover of the American Association of State Trooper’s 2024 wall calendar.

CSP has been protecting Colorado for 88 years.