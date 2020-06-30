Colorado State Patrol looking for witnesses in fatal Adams County hit-and-run

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) – A pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run crash on Devonshire Boulevard just south of Rainbow Drive in Adams County on Sunday night.

Colorado State Patrol (CSP) troopers were dispatched to the area around 10:50 p.m. They found Juan Sorias Ramos, 26, of Denver, laying in the street. He was taken to Denver Health Medical Center and pronounced dead.

Initial investigation indicates that Ramos was struck by a vehicle when crossing Devonshire. No vehicle related to the crash was on scene.

CSP is asking witnesses or anyone with information related to the crash to contact them at: 303-239-4501, reference case number 1D201821.

There is no known information about the vehicle involved but it should have damage as a result of the crash.