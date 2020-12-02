Colorado State Patrol, local law enforcement agencies begin ‘Holiday’ DUI enforcement Friday

DENVER (KDVR) — The Heat is On holiday DUI enforcement period begins Friday.

A partnership between Lyft, CDOT and the Governor’s Highway Safety Administration is providing 1,000 Lyft ride credit codes valued at $10. Every Thursday in December at 10 a.m. 200 ride credits will be available for three cities.

The ‘Gift of Lyft‘ requires a pledge and commitment to sober driving from Lyft. Sign the pledge for a chance to get a free $10 Lyft credit code. Available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Thursday, Dec. 3 and 24— Denver

Thursday, Dec. 10 and 31 — Colorado Springs

Thursday, Dec. 17 — Thornton

“The holidays should be a memorable time for our community, but not because it marks the loss of a loved one due to an impaired driving crash,” said Chief Matthew Packard, Colorado State Patrol (CSP). “We will be actively looking for people who fail to plan for a sober ride after using drugs or alcohol.”

The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT), CSP and local law enforcement agencies are partnering up once again to conduct sobriety checkpoints, saturation patrols and “crack down” on impaired drivers to prevent fatal crashes this holiday season.

Law enforcement for the The Heat is On holiday plans can be found at CDOT.

Since November 1, 168 deaths on Colorado roads are DUI fatalities, up 14% from last year. The eight-month period between January and September has recorded 1,444 DUI arrests.

The Holiday DUI enforcement period will continue through December 14.