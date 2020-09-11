Colorado State Patrol, local law enforcement agencies begin ‘Fall Festivals’ DUI enforcement Friday

DENVER (KDVR) — The “Fall Festivals” DUI enforcement period begins Friday.

“Last year, as the seasons changed, we saw a spike in DUI arrests,” said Col. Matthew Packard, chief of CSP. “Our message is simple: if you choose to drink, don’t endanger others. You have options to avoid a needless tragedy and we know what to look for to help keep our Colorado roadways safe.”

The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT), CSP and local law enforcement agencies are partnering up once again to “crack down” on impaired drivers and prevent fatal crashes this fall.

Since January, 102 deaths on Colorado roads are DUI fatalities. The eight-month period between January and September has recorded 1,444 DUI arrests.

The Fall Festivals DUI enforcement period will continue through Thursday, Oct. 28.

BACtrack breathalyzers are available for a 50% discount for Colorado residents until Sept. 20. Discount applies on BACtrack Mobile Pro, Trace Pro, C8 or C6 units.