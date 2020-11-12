Colorado State Patrol: Just as many road fatalities this year despite COVID-19

DENVER (KDVR) – “Slow down, put down your phone, and never drive impaired,” is the message the Colorado State Patrol (CSP) has for drivers.

Statewide stay-at-home orders kept many people off the road earlier this year, however, just as many people have died in traffic accidents as they did in 2019, according to CSP.

“Driving is a social function, without realizing it, we all rely on one another to follow traffic rules, including posted speed limits, and choose to never drive impaired,” stated CSP Chief Col. Matthew Packard. “It is important that we recognize dangerous driving behaviors in others, as well as ourselves, and make a change when our behaviors put lives at risk.”

CSP warns drivers to be alert and responsible during the holiday season, which usually sees an increase in fatal crashes.

In 2020, excessive speed, impaired driving and driving while distracted are the top reason for road fatalities, CSP said.

To report aggressive driving, call *CSP (*277). The call is free.