A truck is shown with no chains on I-70. Photo credit: Colorado State Patrol

GOLDEN, Colo. (KDVR) – After a winter blast hit Thursday evening into Friday morning, Colorado State Patrol (CSP) troopers in Jefferson and Clear Creek Counties were frustrated with truckers not chaining up on Interstate 70.

CSP said Friday morning eastbound I-70 was “plugged up” at Floyd Hill due to semi-trucks not chaining up between Idaho Springs and Golden.

The fine for not chaining up is $1,157.50, plus a tow bill, CSP says.

