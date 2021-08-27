Colorado State Fair kicks off on Friday; here’s everything you need to know

PUEBLO, Colo. (KDVR) — The Colorado State Fair celebrates its 149th anniversary this summer, beginning its 11 day run through Labor Day in Pueblo.

The state fair will take place at Pueblo’s fairgrounds. Pueblo Transit is providing free shuttle service from the Main Street parking garage to the fair entrance noon to midnight on week days Aug. 27 through Sept. 2. The shuttle will run 10 a.m. through midnight on all the other days of the fair, running every 15 to 30 minutes.

“We were proud to be one of the few states to hold a fair last year, but there’s really nothing like hearing the roar of the crowd, the melodies of the carnival music, and the rumble of the monster truck rally. We hope our visitors are ready to continue the tradition of the fair and I hope they remember there’s too much to do in just one day,” said Colorado State Fair General Manager Scott Stoller.

Here is a list of events for the 2021 Colorado State Fair:

New Attractions — A few new events will be held this year, including a Duke of the Chutes X Broncos event, a master showmanship competition, a tourism exhibit and live mural painting.

Music and Entertainment — The concert line up for the fair includes Casey Donahew, Dustin Lynch, Diamond Rio, George Thorogood & the Destroyers, Jon Pardi, Nelly, and Luis Ángel “El Flaco.”

There will be several rodeo events, counting PRCA Ram Rodeos, Calcutta and Ranch Rodeo, and Celebración de Los Charros.

There will be plenty of rides to enjoy at the Crabtree Carnival, with 60 attractions and three new rides.

Special Events — There will be several family friendly events including the State Fair Parade, Stampede 5K Run and Fun Walk, World Slopper Eating Championship, monster trucks and demolition derby, NSPA Truck and Tractor Pull, Fiesta Day Celebration, and the inaugural Governor’s Plate competition.

The Junior Livestock Auction will continue this 2021 season.

COVID-19 Protocols — The Colorado State Fair suggests all attendees wear masks indoors, regardless of having the vaccine. The State Fair will host several mobile vaccination clinics Aug. 27 through 29, and Sept. 3 through 6. Both Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available to those 12 and older.

For more information on the Colorado State Fair including discounts, visit the fair’s web page.