DENVER (KDVR) — If you are looking for something to do this weekend, we have you covered. From the Colorado State Fair to the Elvis Festival and Peach Festival, there is something for everyone.

Weather-wise, The Pinpoint Weather Team said Saturday kicks off the weekend with mainly sunny skies and warm highs in the upper 80s. We’ll top out at 90 degrees on Sunday afternoon with partly cloudy skies. Spotty storms are possible as we finish off the weekend.

Here are 10 things to do across our state:

