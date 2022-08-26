DENVER (KDVR) — If you are looking for something to do this weekend, we have you covered. From the Colorado State Fair to the Elvis Festival and Peach Festival, there is something for everyone.
Weather-wise, The Pinpoint Weather Team said Saturday kicks off the weekend with mainly sunny skies and warm highs in the upper 80s. We’ll top out at 90 degrees on Sunday afternoon with partly cloudy skies. Spotty storms are possible as we finish off the weekend.
Here are 10 things to do across our state:
- Puppies, Poses and Prosecco– Saturday
- Colorado State Fair– Friday- Sept. 5
- Colorado Elvis Festival– Thursday-Saturday
- Fort Collins Peach Festival– Saturday
- Mile High Showdown Car Show– Sunday
- NFL Preseason: Denver Broncos vs. Minnesota Vikings– Saturday
- Polish Food Festival– Saturday-Sunday
- Butterflies at Chatfield Farms– Through Sept. 5
- The Friends Experience– through Sept. 4
- Fight 2 Win– Colorado state Championship- Saturday
You can always find events on our Community Calendar. You can also add your event to the calendar.