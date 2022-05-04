COLORADO SPRINGS (KXRM) — A Colorado Springs woman has been arrested and charged in connection to the U.S. Capitol riot that occurred on Jan. 6, 2021.

An FBI agent investigating the case identified the woman as Jennifer Horvath and says Horvath was caught on camera at the riot.

The agent connected Horvath as the girlfriend of Wes Croy, another Coloradan already sentenced for his participation in the insurrection.

Horvath faces multiple charges which include:

Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building or Grounds Without Lawful Authority

Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds

Disorderly Conduct on Capitol Grounds

Other offenses on capitol grounds

The criminal complaint, which was officially filed on March 10, includes multiple images and camera recordings that the FBI says show Horvath’s involvement over the course of that chaotic afternoon.

The complaint alleges that Horvath was seen dressing up a bust of Winston Churchill with a hat and sunglasses as crowds charged through the U.S. Capitol building.





In a different video, Horvath, Croy and Terry Lynn Lindsey can be seen walking down a corridor of the same building while chanting, “Whose house? Our house.” Horvath is identified by the red arrow in the picture below.

Moments after, the video pans through a crowd showing Horvath and Lindsey pointing and chanting at officers blocking the progression of the crowd further into the Capitol Building. Seconds later, the crowd is seen surging forward, overwhelming officers.





The FBI recovered a number of videos from Croy’s cell phone showing himself, Horvath and Lindsey that were shared over Facebook Messenger with a group of individuals. Messages, pictures and videos were later submitted to the FBI by an anonymous tip personally connected to Croy.

In September 2021, Croy admitted that he and Lindsey unlawfully entered the U.S. Capitol Building. In the same interview, Croy said that Horvath drove to Washington, D.C. with him and accompanied him and Lindsey everywhere they went on Jan 6, 2021.

Croy stated that the trio left the Capitol Building after an officer told them it was time to leave. Video recordings show the trio exiting the building at 2:37 p.m., but are again seen re-entering the Building at 3:21 p.m.

After re-entry, Horvath was taken to the ground by an officer who suspected she was carrying pepper spray.

CCTV footage from inside the Capitol building shows the trio exiting for a second time at 3:29 p.m.

The agent concluded the investigation by searching cellphone, email, and Facebook records that associated Horvath with Croy.