Colorado Springs police searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect who shot and injured officer

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KDVR) – Detectives in Colorado Springs are looking for a suspect wanted for attempted murder for shooting and injuring an officer with the Colorado Springs Department on Friday night.

Authorities are searching for 25-year-old Jacob Aaron Sedillo of Colorado Springs. He is considered armed and dangerous.

Sedillo is described as a White male, Hispanic origin, 5-foot-11, approximately 165 pounds, brown hair, and green eyes.

There is an arrest warrant for Sedillo, who is facing a charge of attempted first-degree murder.

Around 8 p.m. on Friday, an officer with the Colorado Springs Police Department contacted two suspicious motorcycles in the parking lot of 3010 N. Nevada Ave. During the contact, one of the motorcycle riders fired a weapon at the officer, striking him at least one time. The suspect then fled the scene, while the other motorcycle rider remained.

The officer was not able to return fire and was transported to a local hospital where he remains in stable condition.

Authorities have not yet released the name of the officer who was injured.

As the officer did not discharge his weapon, this will not be investigated by a deadly force investigation team (DFIT) but will be handled by Colorado Springs Police Department.

Anyone with information or who is a witness to this investigation is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000; or if you wish to remain anonymous, you may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.