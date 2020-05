COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KDVR) — An officer with the Colorado Springs Police Department died in an incident while off-duty Thursday.

According to CSPD, Officer James “Jamie” Palaia died in a motocross accident.

“We ask that you take a moment to honor Jamie and to keep his family in your thoughts and prayers,” CSPD said via Twitter.

Police did not provide details about the accident.

Motocross involves racing dirt bikes on closed, off-road courses.