One person dead following burglary call turned officer-involved shooting in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS (KXRM) — One person has died after they were shot by a Colorado Springs police officer responding to a burglary call Wednesday morning.

UPDATE: According to Lt. James Sokolik, officers responded to a burglary around 2:38 a.m. Wednesday. When they arrived, they were confronted by a man wielding a knife.

At least one officer fired a shot and killed the suspect.

No officers were injured.

The officer who fired the shot has been placed on leave as the investigation continues.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office will be the lead investigating agency in the case.

ORIGINAL: According to police, it happened in the 1700 block of Herd Street, which is near Mountain Vista Community School.

CSPD and FOX21 News are on the scene of an officer-involved shooting

on the 1700 block of Herd Street

CSPD tweeted about the situation around 5:38 Wednesday morning.

Public Information Officer Lt. James Sokolik is expected to release more information around 6:15 a.m.

This is a developing story; FOX21 will update as more information is released.