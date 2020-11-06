Colorado Springs officers shoot, kill armed suspect outside Fort Carson

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal Colorado Springs officer-involved shooting that occurred outside Fort Carson on Wednesday morning.

According to the sheriff’s office, about 4:45 a.m., someone reported an aggressive driver to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD). The driver fled the area after a Colorado Springs officer arrived.

Two additional officers found the suspect driving southbound on Highway 115.

The suspect exited the highway and stopped his vehicle in front of Fort Carson’s Gate 2.

The shooting happened after the two CSPD officers tried to contact the suspect. The suspect was armed with a handgun, according to the sheriff’s office.

The officers shot and killed the suspect, Dean Trasente. He was 33 years old.

Neither officer was injured during the incident. Both have been placed on administrative leave, per department policy.

This is an active investigation and updates will be posted by the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.