Colorado Springs man sentenced to 4+ years in prison for illegal possession of homemade explosives

DENVER (KDVR) – A Colorado Springs man, Michael Robert Stevens, 49, was sentenced to four years and eight months in federal prison for possessing improvised destructive devices and ammunition, United States Attorney Jason Dunn announced on Monday.

“Homemade explosive devices simply have no place in our community and will not be tolerated,” said Dunn in a statement. “Thanks to the great work of the CSPD, the ATF, and attorneys in my office, Mr. Stevens will now have more than four years in federal prison to think about the harm he could have caused.”

On Oct. 27, 2018, Stevens was detained for driving under the influence when he was found passed out in a stolen truck, according to court documents.

During a search of the truck, officers found PVC pipes that contained lead shot or fragmentation material, Sterno fire starter and shotgun shells, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

“ATF’s partnerships with local law enforcement, such as the Colorado Springs Police Department, are one of our greatest assets in the fight against violent crime,” said ATF Denver Field Division Special Agent in Charge David Booth. “We will continue to work with our partners to ensure the safety of our communities.”