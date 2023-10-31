COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KXRM) — A Colorado Springs man has been sentenced on felony and misdemeanor charges after his actions on Jan. 6, 2021, during the breach of the U.S. Capitol.

Thirty-four-year-old Jacob Travis Clark of Colorado Springs was sentenced to 33 months in prison and 12 months of supervised release after he was found guilty of one felony and five misdemeanors on Jan. 30.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ), Clark was found guilty of obstruction of an official proceeding, a felony offense, and misdemeanor offenses of entering or remaining in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly or disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds; engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly or disruptive conduct in a Capitol building or grounds; and parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building.

The DOJ said, “Clark’s criminal conduct on Jan. 6 was captured in his text messages, surveillance videos of him entering and remaining in the Capitol building, and other evidence of his threatening behavior toward officers while inside the building.”

The DOJ further explained that once inside the Capitol, Clark was seen walking down the hallway from the Senate Wing Door toward the Crypt holding a 2×4 wooden plank.

“Moments later, a U.S. Capitol Police Officer was hit with the wooden 2×4 plank, which forced the officer to retreat into the Crypt in visible pain,” according to the press release.

Clark later “joined a crowd of rioters, pointed at police, and threatened them,” according to the DOJ, which said forced police to retreat. Later, while officers tried to close and lock the Senate Gallery doors, Clark and other rioters confronted them.

“Although Clark made no contact with the officers, he was a part of the mob that pushed and hit officers who were forced to retreat before one of the doors could be locked,” wrote the DOJ.

The DOJ said Clark later bragged about his time inside the Capitol via text, including pictures. Clark was arrested by the FBI on April 21, 2021, in Colorado Springs.