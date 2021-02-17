Colorado Springs man arrested in connection with U.S. Capitol riot

Glenn Wes Lee Croy is seen on police body cam footage on Jan. 6, 2021. (Photo credit: Metropolitan Police Department)

WASHINGTON (KDVR) – Another Colorado resident has been arrested in connection with the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Glenn Wes Lee Croy of Colorado Springs was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of unlawful entry on restricted buildings or grounds, and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

In a federal affidavit, prosecutors say Croy allegedly admitted to a witness, “I was there” and sent a picture of himself and another individual inside of the U.S. Capitol building standing in front of an Abraham Lincoln bust statue.

The conversation with the witness happened on Facebook Messenger, where Croy also sent the witness videos from inside and outside the Capitol.

During the investigation on Croy, the FBI also obtained body camera footage from the Metropolitan Police Department that appears to show Croy inside the Capitol Rotunda.

The same witness from the Facebook Messenger conversation told investigators Croy had a now-deleted Twitter account, which he used to tweet, “fellow Coloradan we will be there” in response to a Dec. 27, 2020 tweet from Colorado Congresswoman Lauren Boebert. Boebert had tweeted, “Who is going to be in DC on January 6th to stand with President Donald Trump?”

Investigators also used Google and GPS data to determine Croy’s location on Jan. 6.

Croy is scheduled to appear Wednesday afternoon in front of a U.S. District Court judge.