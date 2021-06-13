Colorado Springs girls basketball coach accused of sexual assault on a minor

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KDVR) — A 31-year-old man turned himself in on Sunday after the Colorado Springs Police Department issued a warrant for his arrest on Friday.

The CSPD Crimes Against Children Unit began investigating a sexual assault on a minor claim that was received on Thursday night. The unit determined George Pollard had allegedly engaged in unlawful sexual acts with a 16-year-old girl over the past several months.

A warrant for his arrest charging him with sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust was issued on Friday by the CSPD special unit.

Pollard has been identified as the head coach for girls basketball at Doherty High School, and an Academy School District 20 paraprofessional.

Pollard has also been suspended as a volunteer coach for the Pluto Basketball Club.

Any other victims or anyone with information about other victims is asked to contact the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000; or if you wish to remain anonymous, you may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or (800) 222-8477.