Colorado Springs Fire Department working on recovery effort in Red Rock Open Space

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Fire Department returned to Red Rock Open Space Wednesday morning, after receiving a report of a missing swimmer in the water Thursday night.

The department said it’s now performing a recovery operation for a drowning victim, though an identity for that person has not been released.

The CSFD PIO tweeted the following information on the situation Tuesday night:

#ColoradoSpringsFire is responding to a report of a missing swimmer in the water at Red Rock Canyon open space. — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) August 18, 2021

CSFD Divers from Rescue 17 are in the water searching for a person that witnesses said fell into the water and did not resurface. Crews are still working this as a rescue pic.twitter.com/UkVdrvW1oV — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) August 18, 2021

According to the fire department, firefighters searched for a person who apparently fell into the water until 1 a.m. Wednesday morning. However, they were not able to locate the victim and had to suspend search efforts until the next day.

The park is currently open, but park rangers are staffed throughout the area.

FOX21 will update this story as new information becomes available.