Colorado Springs ends 2020 with 15 more homicide investigations than last year

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KDVR) — The victim of the 39th homicide investigation in the city of Colorado Springs has been identified as 36-year-old Matthew Morrow.

Around 9:26 p.m. on Dec. 29, Colorado Springs police found Morrow with a gunshot wound in the 1200 block of Potter Drive. He was transported to the hospital and later died.

Colorado Springs Police Department investigators arrested 20-year-old Enrique Joseph Martinez on a second-degree murder charge. He is being held at El Paso County Jail.

CSPD reports this time last year, the number of homicide investigations was 24.