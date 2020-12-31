Colorado Springs ends 2020 with 15 more homicide investigations than last year

Local News

by: Colleen Flynn

Posted: / Updated:

Colorado Springs Police

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KDVR) — The victim of the 39th homicide investigation in the city of Colorado Springs has been identified as 36-year-old Matthew Morrow.

Around 9:26 p.m. on Dec. 29, Colorado Springs police found Morrow with a gunshot wound in the 1200 block of Potter Drive. He was transported to the hospital and later died.

Colorado Springs Police Department investigators arrested 20-year-old Enrique Joseph Martinez on a second-degree murder charge. He is being held at El Paso County Jail.

CSPD reports this time last year, the number of homicide investigations was 24.

Share this story

Most Read

Top Stories

More Home Page Top Stories