Colorado Springs 84-year-old murder victim identified

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KDVR) – A 84-year-old woman was identified as the victim in a deadly shooting that occurred in he 1600 block of Maxwell Street in Colorado Springs on Saturday.

Christine Rush, of Colorado Springs, was found dead at the scene, the El Paso County Sheriff’s office announced on Wednesday.

The Sheriff’s Office responded to a call about a shooting on Saturday morning.

A suspect identified as 58-year-old Rhaiyanna Earley, was taken into custody at the scene. She is being held for investigation of first- and second-degree murder in the El Paso County Jail.

According to the sheriff at least one shot was fired at a second victim as well.