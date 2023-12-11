DENVER (KDVR) — Gone are the days when the best food at a ski lodge is deli meat and french fries. Restaurants across North America now serve gourmet food near the slopes, and one of the best spots for post-ski grub is in Colorado.

USAToday released winter surveys of the best cross-country skiing, ski resorts, places to learn how to ski and ski hotels in the U.S. and across North America.

Unsurprisingly, Colorado made all of these lists.

USAToday also surveyed experts and readers on the best ski restaurants across North America, and a restaurant in Crested Butte restaurant ranked. No 6 on the list.

Here’s the full list of the best ski restaurants in North America:

The Reserve – Tamarack, Idaho Corbet’s Cabin – Jackson Hole, Wyoming The Chalet at Alpine Meadows – Alpine Meadows, California Whitehorn Bistro – Lake Louise, Alberta The Goldener Hirsch Restaurant – Park City, Utah Uley’s Cabin – Mt. Crested Butte, Colorado The Mariposa – Park City, Utah The Roundhouse – Ketchum, Idaho Eagle’s Eye Restaurant – Golden, British Columbia Cliff House Restaurant – Stowe, Vermont

Uley’s Cabin in Crested Butte was ranked as one of the best.

The food is plated as fine dining, but snow pants and hats are expected as the restaurant is on the mountain.

Skiiers can either stop outside for a cocktail or step inside for a warm meal. The restaurant serves Coloradan favorites, like elk skewers and wagyu beef burgers. It also has signature hot coca and over-the-top bloody marys.

The restaurant has a rustic cabin feel and the bar is open daily while the inside is open Wednesday through Sundays.