Colorado snowboarder named to US Olympic Team shares his journey

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo. (KDVR) — For the second time in his career, Colorado native Mick Dierdorff was named to the U.S. Winter Olympic Team.

The Steamboat Springs snowboarder is currently preparing for the games in Beijing, and reflecting on the training, injuries and journey that brought him to where he is today.

Dierdorff is now in Italy, and will be answering questions about his preparation for the big games at 10 a.m. Thursday.

He will be joined by Dr. Adam Wilson and Dr. Alejandro Miranda, members of the U.S. Ski and Snowboard physician pool and orthopedic surgeons at UCHealth Yampa Valley Medical Center in Steamboat Springs. They will be discussing the types of injuries these athletes face, and tips to minimize those injuries.

