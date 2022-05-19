JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Outside West Metro Fire Rescue Station 6, the fire danger arrow spent Thursday pointing to “very high.”

Friday morning, that arrow will shift to the lowest possible setting, as a winter storm moves across the Front Range.

For Capt. Brendan Finnegan, it’s simply a part of the job and a part of living in Colorado.

“It’s the nature of our business,” he said. “Preparedness 24/7, no matter what mother nature brings us.”

Finnegan said it’s not uncommon for cold fronts to bring strong winds and strong fire danger the day before, but he said the shift from a red flag warning to a winter storm warning is certainly a dramatic one.

“Tomorrow, we might be using those brush trucks for four-wheel drive access to medical calls or other auto accidents,” he said.

He said firetrucks will also carry chains and extra buckets of sand, especially for crews stationed in the foothills, where the heaviest snow is expected. And while he understands the snow may be an inconvenience, he said it’s a much-needed boost of moisture before summer.

“I think everybody’s willing and ready to accept a good moisture event,” he said.

As for how long it will buy us, he said time will tell.

“We’re hoping to be in a low fire danger for a couple days, but as you can see with the 1-hour fuels, as soon as the snow melts and we get those temperatures and winds coming back, the danger will continue to go back up,” he said.

