DENVER (KDVR) — It is spring in Colorado but there is still time to enjoy Colorado’s ski areas before they close for the season.

The ski area with the highest seasonal snowfall total so far is Wolf Creek measuring 372 inches of snow thanks to a few big snowstorms that dumped several feet on the San Juans.

Wolf Creek has significantly more snow than other ski areas but there are still decent totals at places like Winter Park, Telluride, Steamboat, Monarch, and Breckenridge ranging from 230 to 260 inches.

Below is a list of when some local ski areas will be closing. Steamboat will be closing soon but places like Vail, Loveland, and Breckenridge are set to stay open until May this year.

Also, Arapahoe Basin will close sometime in June. The ski area is typically the last to close in the state.

More fresh powder is on the way to the mountains Thursday night into Friday with another round on Sunday and Monday.