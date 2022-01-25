Colorado snow totals from Jan. 25 snowstorm

Pinpoint Weather Pinpoint Weather

DENVER (KDVR) — A Pinpoint Weather Alert Day has been issued for Tuesday. Snow will continue to fall until it tapers off during the afternoon.

Even though the snow is still falling, here are some of the preliminary snow totals as of 8:30 a.m. Tuesday:

  • Boulder: 3 inches
  • Lakewood: 2 inches
  • Downtown Denver: 2 inches
  • Burlington: 2 inches
  • Sterling: 4 inches
  • Genesee: 3 inches
  • Wiggins: 3 inches
  • Longmont: 3.8 inches
  • Arvada: 2 inches
  • Northglenn: 1 inch
  • Williams Fork Reservoir: 2 inches
  • Cedar Cove: 2.5 inches
  • Crescent Village: 3 inches
  • Wheat Ridge: 1 inch
  • Fort Collins: 3.1 inches
  • Nederland: 2 inches
  • Wellington: 2.8 inches
  • Aspen Springs: 1.5 inches
  • Brush: 3.5 inches

We will continue to update these totals throughout the day and as the storm ends.

