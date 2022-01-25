Colorado snow totals from Jan. 25 snowstorm

DENVER (KDVR) — A Pinpoint Weather Alert Day has been issued for Tuesday. Snow will continue to fall until it tapers off during the afternoon.

Even though the snow is still falling, here are some of the preliminary snow totals as of 8:30 a.m. Tuesday:

Boulder: 3 inches

Lakewood: 2 inches

Downtown Denver: 2 inches

Burlington: 2 inches

Sterling: 4 inches

Genesee: 3 inches

Wiggins: 3 inches

Longmont: 3.8 inches

Arvada: 2 inches

Northglenn: 1 inch

Williams Fork Reservoir: 2 inches

Cedar Cove: 2.5 inches

Crescent Village: 3 inches

Wheat Ridge: 1 inch

Fort Collins: 3.1 inches

Nederland: 2 inches

Wellington: 2.8 inches

Aspen Springs: 1.5 inches

Brush: 3.5 inches

We will continue to update these totals throughout the day and as the storm ends.