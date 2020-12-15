DENVER (KDVR) — A quick burst of snow moved across Colorado Monday night into Tuesday morning.

We are forecasting flurries early Tuesday morning then clearing skies midday and afternoon with sunshine. Highs in the 30s.

The mountains have lingering morning snow showers then clearing. But, a fast moving Clipper moves into the Central and Northern Mountains on Wednesday with 1-2 inches of snowfall.

According to the National Weather Service, these are the preliminary snowfall totals as of 6:30 a.m. Tuesday:

Denver International Airport : .7 inches

: .7 inches Arvada : 1.6 inches

: 1.6 inches Lakewood : 2 inches

: 2 inches Crescent Village : 1.5 inches

: 1.5 inches Denver : 2.5 inches

: 2.5 inches Woodland Park : 2.5 inches

: 2.5 inches Littleton : 3 inches

: 3 inches Fort Collins : 1.5 inches

: 1.5 inches Castle Rock : 1.5 inches

: 1.5 inches Aurora: 1.5 inches

As snowfall totals continue to be updated, we will update this story. More snow is expected later this week for the Front Range and mountains.