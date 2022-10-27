DENVER (KDVR) — A fresh blanket of fall snow fell across parts of Colorado on Thursday morning, causing some major travel problems in the mountains.
The Pinpoint Weather team issued a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day. The snow is expected to taper off after 11 a.m.
Meteorologist Chris Tomer said the weather will be turning drier this afternoon and evening as the storm systems move into southern Colorado.
Preliminary snow totals
Here is a look at the preliminary snowfall totals from the National Weather Service as of 9 a.m. Thursday morning:
- Almont: 1 inch
- Arapahoe Peak: 3.9 inches
- Berthoud Pass: 5.2 inches
- Blue River: 5.2 inches
- Cameron Pass: 5.2 inches
- Carbondale: 4.5 inches
- Castle: 2.5 inches
- Cedaredge: 1.2 inches
- Clifton: 1 inch
- Copper Mountain: 6.5 inches
- Creede: 1.5 inches
- Echo Lake: 2.6 inches
- Evergreen: 2.5 inches
- Florissant: 1.7 inches
- Glendevey: 3.9 inches
- Gould: 5.2 inches
- Guanella Pass: 5.2 inches
- Gypsum: 4.5 inches
- Hotchkiss: 2 inches
- Lazear: 1.5 inches
- Leadville: 5.6 inches
- Longs Peak: 3.9 inches
- Loveland Pass: 5.2 inches
- Meeker Park: 3.9 inches
- Montrose: 3.1 inches
- Mount Audubon: 5.2 inches
- Nederland: 5.1 inches
- Pingree Park: 3.9 inches
- Pitkin: 5 inches
- Rand: 7.8 inches
- Rangely: 3 inches
- Red Feather Lakes: 1.3 inches
- Ridgway: 4.8 inches
- Silt: 1 inch
- Silverthorne: 6.5 inches
- Silverton: 1.8 inches
- Vail: 4 inches
- Ward: 6.5 inches
Don’t see your town or city listed? This list includes everything reported to the NWS through its own measurements and other sources reported to the agency, as of the time listed above.
More locations may be added over time. Check back for updates.