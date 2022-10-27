DENVER (KDVR) — A fresh blanket of fall snow fell across parts of Colorado on Thursday morning, causing some major travel problems in the mountains.

The Pinpoint Weather team issued a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day. The snow is expected to taper off after 11 a.m.

Meteorologist Chris Tomer said the weather will be turning drier this afternoon and evening as the storm systems move into southern Colorado.

Preliminary snow totals

Here is a look at the preliminary snowfall totals from the National Weather Service as of 9 a.m. Thursday morning:

Almont: 1 inch

Arapahoe Peak: 3.9 inches

Berthoud Pass: 5.2 inches

Blue River: 5.2 inches

Cameron Pass: 5.2 inches

Carbondale: 4.5 inches

Castle: 2.5 inches

Cedaredge: 1.2 inches

Clifton: 1 inch

Copper Mountain: 6.5 inches

Creede: 1.5 inches

Echo Lake: 2.6 inches

Evergreen: 2.5 inches

Florissant: 1.7 inches

Glendevey: 3.9 inches

Gould: 5.2 inches

Guanella Pass: 5.2 inches

Gypsum: 4.5 inches

Hotchkiss: 2 inches

Lazear: 1.5 inches

Leadville: 5.6 inches

Longs Peak: 3.9 inches

Loveland Pass: 5.2 inches

Meeker Park: 3.9 inches

Montrose: 3.1 inches

Mount Audubon: 5.2 inches

Nederland: 5.1 inches

Pingree Park: 3.9 inches

Pitkin: 5 inches

Rand: 7.8 inches

Rangely: 3 inches

Red Feather Lakes: 1.3 inches

Ridgway: 4.8 inches

Silt: 1 inch

Silverthorne: 6.5 inches

Silverton: 1.8 inches

Vail: 4 inches

Ward: 6.5 inches

Don’t see your town or city listed? This list includes everything reported to the NWS through its own measurements and other sources reported to the agency, as of the time listed above.

More locations may be added over time. Check back for updates.