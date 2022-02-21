DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado drivers should prepare for days of snow impacts this week as a multiday winter storm hits the state.
Snow accumulations are expected in the mountains and lower elevations of western Colorado through Tuesday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service. On Tuesday evening, snow accumulation is expected in all areas along and south of Interstate 70.
Here are the forecasted snow totals from Monday-Thursday morning along some of Colorado’s highways. Each is listed from west to east or north to south.
Interstate 70
- Utah/Colorado border: 3-4 inches
- Grand Junction: 4-8 inches
- Rifle: 6-9 inches
- Glenwood Springs: 8-12 inches
- Eagle: 7-10 inches
- Vail: 10-14 inches
- Vail Pass: 10-14 inches
Highway 550
- Ridgway: 5-8 inches
- Ouray: 11-15 inches
- Red Mountain Pass: 19-14 inches
- Molas Pass: 28-34 inches
- Coal Bank Pass: 28-35 inches
- Hermosa: 13-18 inches
- Durango: 12-16 inches
Highway 40
- Craig: 5-6 inches
- Hayden: 5-7 inches
- Milner: 5-7 inches
- Steamboat Springs: 5-8 inches
- Rabbit Ears Pass: 6-12 inches
Highway 50
- Montrose: 4-6 inches
- Cerro Summit: 8-12 inches
- Blue Mesa: 6-9 inches
- Gunnison: 4-7 inches
- Sargents: 7-11 inches
- Monarch Pass: 13-18 inches
Highway 160
- Cortez: 6-10 inches
- Mancos: 13-17 inches
- Hesperus: 15-20 inches
- Durango: 12-16 inches
- Bayfield: 12-17 inches
- Pagosa Springs: 15-20 inches
- Wolf Creek Pass: 40-50 inches
These forecasts from the National Weather Service were last updated at 2:45 p.m. Monday. FOX31 will update this story as the forecast changes.