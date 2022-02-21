DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado drivers should prepare for days of snow impacts this week as a multiday winter storm hits the state.

Snow accumulations are expected in the mountains and lower elevations of western Colorado through Tuesday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service. On Tuesday evening, snow accumulation is expected in all areas along and south of Interstate 70.

Here are the forecasted snow totals from Monday-Thursday morning along some of Colorado’s highways. Each is listed from west to east or north to south.

Interstate 70

Utah/Colorado border : 3-4 inches

: 3-4 inches Grand Junction : 4-8 inches

: 4-8 inches Rifle : 6-9 inches

: 6-9 inches Glenwood Springs : 8-12 inches

: 8-12 inches Eagle : 7-10 inches

: 7-10 inches Vail : 10-14 inches

: 10-14 inches Vail Pass: 10-14 inches

Highway 550

Ridgway : 5-8 inches

: 5-8 inches Ouray : 11-15 inches

: 11-15 inches Red Mountain Pass : 19-14 inches

: 19-14 inches Molas Pass : 28-34 inches

: 28-34 inches Coal Bank Pass : 28-35 inches

: 28-35 inches Hermosa : 13-18 inches

: 13-18 inches Durango: 12-16 inches

Highway 40

Craig : 5-6 inches

: 5-6 inches Hayden : 5-7 inches

: 5-7 inches Milner : 5-7 inches

: 5-7 inches Steamboat Springs : 5-8 inches

: 5-8 inches Rabbit Ears Pass: 6-12 inches

Highway 50

Montrose : 4-6 inches

: 4-6 inches Cerro Summit : 8-12 inches

: 8-12 inches Blue Mesa : 6-9 inches

: 6-9 inches Gunnison : 4-7 inches

: 4-7 inches Sargents : 7-11 inches

: 7-11 inches Monarch Pass: 13-18 inches

Highway 160

Cortez : 6-10 inches

: 6-10 inches Mancos : 13-17 inches

: 13-17 inches Hesperus : 15-20 inches

: 15-20 inches Durango : 12-16 inches

: 12-16 inches Bayfield : 12-17 inches

: 12-17 inches Pagosa Springs : 15-20 inches

: 15-20 inches Wolf Creek Pass: 40-50 inches

These forecasts from the National Weather Service were last updated at 2:45 p.m. Monday. FOX31 will update this story as the forecast changes.