DENVER (KDVR) — Travelers in Colorado should be prepared for impacts over the weekend as another round of snow moves into the state.

Here is how much snow is expected along Colorado’s highways Friday evening through Monday morning, according to the National Weather Service.

The Pinpoint Weather team is forecasting that the biggest road impacts are expected on Sunday, with cooler temperatures and more widespread snow.

Interstate 25

  • Colorado Springs: 2-4 inches
  • Monument Hill: 3-6 inches
  • Castle Rock: 4-6 inches
  • Denver: 3-6 inches
  • Erie: 3-5 inches
  • Fort Collins: 4-6 inches
  • Cheyenne: 5-8 inches

Interstate 70

  • Vail Pass: 9-13 inches
  • Silverthorne: 6-9 inches
  • Eisenhower Tunnel: 10-15 inches
  • Georgetown: 6-9 inches
  • Idaho Springs: 5-8 inches
  • Genesee: 6-9 inches
  • Golden: 4-7 inches
  • Denver: 3-6 inches
  • Limon: 1-3 inches

US 40

  • Steamboat Springs: 6-9 inches
  • Rabbit Ears Pass: 11-15 inches
  • Kremmling: 4-7 inches
  • Granby: 5-9 inches
  • Winter Park: 10-14 inches
  • Berthoud Pass: 11-16 inches
  • Empire: 6-9 inches

US 285

  • Buena Vista: 2-4 inches
  • Antero Junction: 3-6 inches
  • Fairplay: 5-8 inches
  • Jefferson: 8-12 inches
  • Bailey: 4-7 inches
  • Conifer: 6-10 inches
  • Morrison: 4-7 inches
  • Englewood: 3-6 inches

US 36

  • Estes Park: 6-9 inches
  • Lyons: 5-8 inches
  • Boulder: 4-7 inches
  • Denver: 3-6 inches
  • Byers: 3-5 inches
  • Last Chance: 2-4 inches
  • Cope: 1-3 inches

Interstate 76

  • Arvada: 4-6 inches
  • Hudson: 3-6 inches
  • Wiggins: 3-6 inches
  • Fort Morgan: 3-5 inches
  • Sterling: 3-6 inches
  • Crook: 2-6 inches
  • Julesburg: 2-5 inches

Colorado 14

  • Walden: 4-8 inches
  • Gould: 9-13 inches
  • Cameron Pass: 15-22 inches
  • Rustic: 7-12 inches
  • Fort Collins: 4-6 inches
  • Briggsdale: 3-6 inches
  • New Raymer: 4-7 inches
  • Sterling: 3-6 inches

US 34

  • Grand Lake: 10-14 inches
  • Alpine V.C.: 13-19 inches
  • Estes Park: 6-9 inches
  • Loveland: 4-7 inches
  • Greeley: 3-6 inches
  • Fort Morgan: 3-5 inches
  • Akron: 3-6 inches
  • Wray: 1-3 inches