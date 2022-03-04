DENVER (KDVR) — Travelers in Colorado should be prepared for impacts over the weekend as another round of snow moves into the state.

Here is how much snow is expected along Colorado’s highways Friday evening through Monday morning, according to the National Weather Service.

The Pinpoint Weather team is forecasting that the biggest road impacts are expected on Sunday, with cooler temperatures and more widespread snow.

Interstate 25

Colorado Springs : 2-4 inches

: 2-4 inches Monument Hill : 3-6 inches

: 3-6 inches Castle Rock : 4-6 inches

: 4-6 inches Denver : 3-6 inches

: 3-6 inches Erie : 3-5 inches

: 3-5 inches Fort Collins : 4-6 inches

: 4-6 inches Cheyenne: 5-8 inches

Interstate 70

Vail Pass : 9-13 inches

: 9-13 inches Silverthorne : 6-9 inches

: 6-9 inches Eisenhower Tunnel : 10-15 inches

: 10-15 inches Georgetown : 6-9 inches

: 6-9 inches Idaho Springs : 5-8 inches

: 5-8 inches Genesee : 6-9 inches

: 6-9 inches Golden : 4-7 inches

: 4-7 inches Denver : 3-6 inches

: 3-6 inches Limon: 1-3 inches

US 40

Steamboat Springs : 6-9 inches

: 6-9 inches Rabbit Ears Pass : 11-15 inches

: 11-15 inches Kremmling : 4-7 inches

: 4-7 inches Granby : 5-9 inches

: 5-9 inches Winter Park : 10-14 inches

: 10-14 inches Berthoud Pass : 11-16 inches

: 11-16 inches Empire: 6-9 inches

US 285

Buena Vista : 2-4 inches

: 2-4 inches Antero Junction : 3-6 inches

: 3-6 inches Fairplay : 5-8 inches

: 5-8 inches Jefferson : 8-12 inches

: 8-12 inches Bailey : 4-7 inches

: 4-7 inches Conifer : 6-10 inches

: 6-10 inches Morrison : 4-7 inches

: 4-7 inches Englewood: 3-6 inches

US 36

Estes Park : 6-9 inches

: 6-9 inches Lyons : 5-8 inches

: 5-8 inches Boulder : 4-7 inches

: 4-7 inches Denver : 3-6 inches

: 3-6 inches Byers : 3-5 inches

: 3-5 inches Last Chance : 2-4 inches

: 2-4 inches Cope: 1-3 inches

Interstate 76

Arvada : 4-6 inches

: 4-6 inches Hudson : 3-6 inches

: 3-6 inches Wiggins : 3-6 inches

: 3-6 inches Fort Morgan : 3-5 inches

: 3-5 inches Sterling : 3-6 inches

: 3-6 inches Crook : 2-6 inches

: 2-6 inches Julesburg: 2-5 inches

Colorado 14

Walden : 4-8 inches

: 4-8 inches Gould : 9-13 inches

: 9-13 inches Cameron Pass : 15-22 inches

: 15-22 inches Rustic : 7-12 inches

: 7-12 inches Fort Collins : 4-6 inches

: 4-6 inches Briggsdale : 3-6 inches

: 3-6 inches New Raymer : 4-7 inches

: 4-7 inches Sterling: 3-6 inches

US 34

Grand Lake : 10-14 inches

: 10-14 inches Alpine V.C. : 13-19 inches

: 13-19 inches Estes Park : 6-9 inches

: 6-9 inches Loveland : 4-7 inches

: 4-7 inches Greeley : 3-6 inches

: 3-6 inches Fort Morgan : 3-5 inches

: 3-5 inches Akron : 3-6 inches

: 3-6 inches Wray: 1-3 inches