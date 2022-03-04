DENVER (KDVR) — Travelers in Colorado should be prepared for impacts over the weekend as another round of snow moves into the state.
Here is how much snow is expected along Colorado’s highways Friday evening through Monday morning, according to the National Weather Service.
The Pinpoint Weather team is forecasting that the biggest road impacts are expected on Sunday, with cooler temperatures and more widespread snow.
Interstate 25
- Colorado Springs: 2-4 inches
- Monument Hill: 3-6 inches
- Castle Rock: 4-6 inches
- Denver: 3-6 inches
- Erie: 3-5 inches
- Fort Collins: 4-6 inches
- Cheyenne: 5-8 inches
Interstate 70
- Vail Pass: 9-13 inches
- Silverthorne: 6-9 inches
- Eisenhower Tunnel: 10-15 inches
- Georgetown: 6-9 inches
- Idaho Springs: 5-8 inches
- Genesee: 6-9 inches
- Golden: 4-7 inches
- Denver: 3-6 inches
- Limon: 1-3 inches
US 40
- Steamboat Springs: 6-9 inches
- Rabbit Ears Pass: 11-15 inches
- Kremmling: 4-7 inches
- Granby: 5-9 inches
- Winter Park: 10-14 inches
- Berthoud Pass: 11-16 inches
- Empire: 6-9 inches
US 285
- Buena Vista: 2-4 inches
- Antero Junction: 3-6 inches
- Fairplay: 5-8 inches
- Jefferson: 8-12 inches
- Bailey: 4-7 inches
- Conifer: 6-10 inches
- Morrison: 4-7 inches
- Englewood: 3-6 inches
US 36
- Estes Park: 6-9 inches
- Lyons: 5-8 inches
- Boulder: 4-7 inches
- Denver: 3-6 inches
- Byers: 3-5 inches
- Last Chance: 2-4 inches
- Cope: 1-3 inches
Interstate 76
- Arvada: 4-6 inches
- Hudson: 3-6 inches
- Wiggins: 3-6 inches
- Fort Morgan: 3-5 inches
- Sterling: 3-6 inches
- Crook: 2-6 inches
- Julesburg: 2-5 inches
Colorado 14
- Walden: 4-8 inches
- Gould: 9-13 inches
- Cameron Pass: 15-22 inches
- Rustic: 7-12 inches
- Fort Collins: 4-6 inches
- Briggsdale: 3-6 inches
- New Raymer: 4-7 inches
- Sterling: 3-6 inches
US 34
- Grand Lake: 10-14 inches
- Alpine V.C.: 13-19 inches
- Estes Park: 6-9 inches
- Loveland: 4-7 inches
- Greeley: 3-6 inches
- Fort Morgan: 3-5 inches
- Akron: 3-6 inches
- Wray: 1-3 inches