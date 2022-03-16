DENVER (KDVR) — Travelers in Colorado should prepare for road impacts on Thursday as another snow system moves in.

The Pinpoint Weather team is forecasting the biggest road impacts are expected on Thursday morning.

Here is how much snow is expected along Colorado’s major Front Range highways from Wednesday night to Thursday night, according to the National Weather Service.

Interstate 25

From south to north:

  • Colorado Springs: 3-6 inches
  • Monument Hill: 8-12 inches
  • Castle Rock: 7-12 inches
  • Denver: 4-9 inches
  • Erie: 3-7 inches
  • Fort Collins: 2-4 inches
  • Cheyenne: 1-4 inches

US 36

From west to east:

  • Estes Park: 5-8 inches
  • Lyons: 4-8 inches
  • Boulder: 5-9 inches
  • Denver: 4-9 inches
  • Byers: 4-10 inches
  • Last Chance: 2-5 inches
  • Cope: 1-3 inches

US 285

From west to east:

  • Buena Vista: 3-5 inches
  • Antero Junction: 5-8 inches
  • Fairplay: 4-8 inches
  • Jefferson: 7-11 inches
  • Bailey: 7-11 inches
  • Conifer: 10-15 inches
  • Morrison: 6-11 inches
  • Englewood: 5-9 inches

Interstate 70

From west to east:

  • Vail Pass: 4-8 niches
  • Silverthorne: 2-5 inches
  • Eisenhower Tunnel: 6-10 inches
  • Georgetown: 6-10 inches
  • Idaho Springs: 7-11 inches
  • Genesee: 9-14 inches
  • Golden: 7-12 inches
  • Denver: 4-9 inches
  • Limon: 4-7 inches