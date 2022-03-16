DENVER (KDVR) — Travelers in Colorado should prepare for road impacts on Thursday as another snow system moves in.
The Pinpoint Weather team is forecasting the biggest road impacts are expected on Thursday morning.
Here is how much snow is expected along Colorado’s major Front Range highways from Wednesday night to Thursday night, according to the National Weather Service.
Interstate 25
From south to north:
- Colorado Springs: 3-6 inches
- Monument Hill: 8-12 inches
- Castle Rock: 7-12 inches
- Denver: 4-9 inches
- Erie: 3-7 inches
- Fort Collins: 2-4 inches
- Cheyenne: 1-4 inches
US 36
From west to east:
- Estes Park: 5-8 inches
- Lyons: 4-8 inches
- Boulder: 5-9 inches
- Denver: 4-9 inches
- Byers: 4-10 inches
- Last Chance: 2-5 inches
- Cope: 1-3 inches
US 285
From west to east:
- Buena Vista: 3-5 inches
- Antero Junction: 5-8 inches
- Fairplay: 4-8 inches
- Jefferson: 7-11 inches
- Bailey: 7-11 inches
- Conifer: 10-15 inches
- Morrison: 6-11 inches
- Englewood: 5-9 inches
Interstate 70
From west to east:
- Vail Pass: 4-8 niches
- Silverthorne: 2-5 inches
- Eisenhower Tunnel: 6-10 inches
- Georgetown: 6-10 inches
- Idaho Springs: 7-11 inches
- Genesee: 9-14 inches
- Golden: 7-12 inches
- Denver: 4-9 inches
- Limon: 4-7 inches