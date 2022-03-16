DENVER (KDVR) — Travelers in Colorado should prepare for road impacts on Thursday as another snow system moves in.

The Pinpoint Weather team is forecasting the biggest road impacts are expected on Thursday morning.

Here is how much snow is expected along Colorado’s major Front Range highways from Wednesday night to Thursday night, according to the National Weather Service.

Interstate 25

From south to north:

Colorado Springs : 3-6 inches

: 3-6 inches Monument Hill : 8-12 inches

: 8-12 inches Castle Rock : 7-12 inches

: 7-12 inches Denver : 4-9 inches

: 4-9 inches Erie : 3-7 inches

: 3-7 inches Fort Collins : 2-4 inches

: 2-4 inches Cheyenne: 1-4 inches

US 36

From west to east:

Estes P ark: 5-8 inches

ark: 5-8 inches Lyons : 4-8 inches

: 4-8 inches Boulder : 5-9 inches

: 5-9 inches Denver : 4-9 inches

: 4-9 inches Byers : 4-10 inches

: 4-10 inches Last Chance : 2-5 inches

: 2-5 inches Cope: 1-3 inches

US 285

From west to east:

Buena Vista : 3-5 inches

: 3-5 inches Antero Junction : 5-8 inches

: 5-8 inches Fairplay : 4-8 inches

: 4-8 inches Jefferson : 7-11 inches

: 7-11 inches Bailey : 7-11 inches

: 7-11 inches Conifer : 10-15 inches

: 10-15 inches Morrison : 6-11 inches

: 6-11 inches Englewood: 5-9 inches

Interstate 70

From west to east:

Vail Pass : 4-8 niches

: 4-8 niches Silverthorne : 2-5 inches

: 2-5 inches Eisenhower Tunnel : 6-10 inches

: 6-10 inches Georgetown : 6-10 inches

: 6-10 inches Idaho Springs : 7-11 inches

: 7-11 inches Genesee : 9-14 inches

: 9-14 inches Golden : 7-12 inches

: 7-12 inches Denver : 4-9 inches

: 4-9 inches Limon: 4-7 inches