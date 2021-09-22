Colorado SNAP benefits get 21% boost on Oct. 1

DENVER (KDVR) — The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program is providing a 21% benefit increase to participating Coloradans on Oct. 1, the Colorado Department of Human Services announced on Wednesday.

More than 250,000 households and 499,000 individuals currently receive monthly SNAP benefits in Colorado.

“This increase will help ensure low-income families have access to a healthy diet, which helps prevent disease, reduces health care costs and supports children in the classroom, among other benefits,” said Colorado SNAP manager Teri Chasten.

SNAP provides food assistance to financially eligible households.

The 21% increase is an average of $36.24 per person per month, or $1.19 per day, with the new maximum benefit $835 a month for a family of four, according to the CDHS.

The benefit does not include pandemic relief benefits which will end on Dec. 31, when the national public health emergency ends, or when Colorado no longer has an emergency or recovery order, according to the CDHS.

People in SNAP will automatically receive the new amount with October benefit payments.

To find out if you’re eligible for SNAP benefits, click here. To apply contact your local human services office, call Hunger Free Colorado’s Hunger Hotline at 855-855-4626 or 2-1-1, or online at Colorado PEAK.