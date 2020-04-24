Colorado skin care company turns to making hand sanitizer amid COVID-19 pandemic

DENVER (KDVR) — Just about the very last thing biochemist Erik Krieder ever thought he would be interested in was skin care products.

“I had no idea I would be doing this at this point in my life,” said Krieder.

Fifteen years ago, Krieder started Kabana Skin Care.

“I recognized through my pharma experience that most of the chemistry in personal care products and drugs are made out of petroleum,” he said.

Today, Kabana Skin Care sells sunscreen formulas, deodorant, moisturizer and lip balm, just to name a few products.

“It all started with Kabana cream moisturizer,” Krieder said.

Although Kabana Skin Care is based in Colorado, products are shipped all over the world as well.

Ever since the coronavirus hit the U.S,. Krieder could not stop thinking about making a far superior hand sanitizer.

“I had been considering such a product for a while — the hand sanitizer project for a while — and I actually had the major ingredients we needed in-house already,” he said.

Apparently his customers agree. He can’t keep his shelves stocked.

“Right now, we can manufacture about 2,000 of the 3-ounce tubes daily, we can do quite a bit more with the bulk packaging,” he said.