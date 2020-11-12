Colorado Ski Season: Guide on when resorts open, COVID-19 rules

DENVER (KDVR) — The 2020-21 Colorado ski and snowboard season is here. And like most things this year, it will look a little different due to COVID-19.
Wolf Creek Ski Area was the first to open on Oct. 27.
Here is a list of projected opening dates for Colorado resorts. Note that all dates are subject to change, especially as COVID-19 restrictions are adjusted.
|Planned Opening Date
|Ski Resort
|November 10
|Arapahoe Basin
|November 6
|Keystone
|November 11
|Loveland
|October 27
|Wolf Creek
|November 23
|Eldora
|November 20
|Monarch
|Delayed until at least Nov. 30
|Winter Park
|November 30
|Copper Mountain
|November 13
|Breckenridge
|November 20
|Vail Mountain
|November 25
|Beaver Creek
|November 21
|Purgatory
|November 21
|Steamboat
|November 25
|Crested Butte
|November 26
|Aspen Snowmass
|November 26
|Telluride
|Tentatively December 18
|Echo Mountain
|November 28
|Howelsen Hill
|December 12
|Aspen Highlands
|December 18
|Buttermilk
|December 9
|Ski Cooper
|December 11
|Granby Ranch
|November 26
|Powderhorn
|December 11
|Sunlight
|December 12
|Kendall Mountain
|TBD
|Hesperus
|November 25
|Silverton
The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) released new guidelines for ski areas and resorts on this season due to COVID-19.
“Outdoor activities like skiing and snowboarding can be lower risk if done with proper precautions, both on and off the slopes,” said Jill Hunsaker Ryan, executive director, CDPHE.
The CDPHE guidelines include:
- Physical distancing of at least 6 feet between parties
- Wearing masks to the maximum extent possible
- Health screening and symptom tracking
- Isolating and quarantining, as required
New baseline standards for mountain activities:
- Isolation housing to create opportunities for visiting guests to safely isolate and quarantine themselves in the event that they test positive or need to quarantine during their stay and cannot travel
- Ensuring safe employee housing environments
- Limiting ski school cohorts/groups to no more than 10 people
- Prioritizing the immediate safety and sheltering needs of guests and staff due to extreme weather events when in conflict with these COVID-19 guidelines
