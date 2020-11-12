Colorado Ski Season: Guide on when resorts open, COVID-19 rules

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Getty Images

DENVER (KDVR) — The 2020-21 Colorado ski and snowboard season is here. And like most things this year, it will look a little different due to COVID-19.

Wolf Creek Ski Area was the first to open on Oct. 27.

Here is a list of projected opening dates for Colorado resorts. Note that all dates are subject to change, especially as COVID-19 restrictions are adjusted.

Planned Opening DateSki Resort
November 10Arapahoe Basin
November 6Keystone
November 11Loveland
October 27Wolf Creek
November 23Eldora
November 20Monarch
Delayed until at least Nov. 30Winter Park
November 30Copper Mountain
November 13Breckenridge
November 20Vail Mountain
November 25Beaver Creek
November 21Purgatory
November 21Steamboat
November 25Crested Butte
November 26Aspen Snowmass
November 26Telluride
Tentatively December 18Echo Mountain
November 28Howelsen Hill
December 12Aspen Highlands
December 18Buttermilk
December 9Ski Cooper
December 11Granby Ranch
November 26Powderhorn
December 11Sunlight
December 12Kendall Mountain
TBDHesperus
November 25Silverton

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) released new guidelines for ski areas and resorts on this season due to COVID-19.

“Outdoor activities like skiing and snowboarding can be lower risk if done with proper precautions, both on and off the slopes,” said Jill Hunsaker Ryan, executive director, CDPHE.

The CDPHE guidelines include:

  • Physical distancing of at least 6 feet between parties
  • Wearing masks to the maximum extent possible
  • Health screening and symptom tracking
  • Isolating and quarantining, as required

New baseline standards for mountain activities:

  • Isolation housing to create opportunities for visiting guests to safely isolate and quarantine themselves in the event that they test positive or need to quarantine during their stay and cannot travel
  • Ensuring safe employee housing environments
  • Limiting ski school cohorts/groups to no more than 10 people
  • Prioritizing the immediate safety and sheltering needs of guests and staff due to extreme weather events when in conflict with these COVID-19 guidelines

Related Content:

Share this story

Most Read

Top Stories

More Home Page Top Stories