When are Colorado ski resorts opening this winter?

DENVER (KDVR) — The 2021-20 Colorado ski and snowboard season is just around the corner. See a full list below of when you can hit the slopes.

Note that Arapahoe Basin Ski Area and Loveland Ski Area usually battle to be the first in the state to open.

Here is a list of projected opening dates for Colorado resorts (all dates are subject to change).

October (early as possible) Keystone

Nov. 12 Breckenridge Vail

Nov. 19 Eldora

Nov. 24 Beaver Creek Crested Butte



Vail Resorts Pass Deals

Epic Pass ($783 vs. $979 last season) provides unlimited, unrestricted access to 34 North American resorts – including Vail, Beaver Creek, Breckenridge, Park City and Whistler Blackcomb – as well as access to many partner resorts, including Telluride, Snowbasin and Sun Valley.

Epic Local Pass ($583 vs. $729 last season) provides unlimited, unrestricted access to 26 resorts – including Breckenridge and Keystone – from the East to the West Coast, as well as holiday-restricted access to resorts like Park City, Heavenly and Stowe, and 10 days total to use at Vail, Beaver Creek and Whistler Blackcomb.

Northeast Value Pass ($479 vs. $599 last season) provides access to 18 resorts across the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic, including Stowe, Okemo, Hunter Mountain, Mt. Snow and Liberty.

Epic Day Pass is the best option for anyone who plans to hit the slopes only one to seven days next season. With Epic Day Pass, guests can visit premier resorts like Vail, Beaver Creek and Whistler Blackcomb for as low as $87 for one day, with discounts increasing as more days are purchased, and – a new option this year – resorts like Keystone, Heavenly and Stowe for as low as $67 for one day.

Eldora Season Passes

Eldora season passes and four-passes are now available. Pass-specific perks include discounts on friends-and-family lift tickets, dining, retail and rental equipment. Pre-season pricing is guaranteed through Sept. 14.