LOVELAND SKI AREA, Colo. (KDVR) — Loveland Ski Area started the lifts Tuesday morning with 4 inches of fresh snowfall overnight and more snow on the way.

“We could see up to a foot of fresh snow for tomorrow morning,” said John Sellers, the Marketing Director Loveland Ski Area.

The Pinpoint Weather team is forecasting a snowstorm to blow into Colorado Tuesday and Sellers said they are excited for all the snow. He said Loveland Ski Area’s location is a total bonus.

“Our elevation helps us a lot. Right here at the base, we are at 10,800 feet, so we can hold snow all season,” Sellers said.

Despite Colorado often experiencing spring snowstorms, Sellers said the ski area usually sets its closing date for the first week of May. He said there have been only a few seasons when the ski area has stayed open into mid-May. The reason for that closing date is so they can start getting ready for summer projects on the mountain.

“It’s always bittersweet to come up on closing day. It’s hard to say bye to everyone, especially with snow still on the ground. We still have some good spring snowstorms coming though and good days ahead of us. Enjoy it while we can,” Sellers said.

Loveland Ski Area’s closing day is set for May 7.

“We usually get some good spring snowstorms in April to help close things out,” Sellers said.

They do anticipate an uptick in crowds heading up to the closing weekend, especially with the new snowfall.

“This second winter and spring in Colorado, it’s my favorite month to ski cause everything is covered and the crowds are kind of gone,” one skier said. “It turns into winter for one day and summer for next.”

