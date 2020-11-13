Colorado ski resorts adapt during COVID-19 pandemic

LOVELAND SKI AREA, Colo. (KDVR) — COVID-19 brought an abrupt halt to ski season last spring, but the sights and sounds of Colorado’s favorite pastime are back. However, things will look a little different at the state’s ski resorts this year.

“Don’t count on being able to go inside and warm up or take a long lunch, that may not be possible,” said John Sellers, the marketing director at Loveland Ski Area.

“Be prepared to eat your lunch in your car. I know it’s one of the funniest things a ski area has said, but we need people to be prepared to not be gathering,” added Tony Cammarata, the operations director at Arapahoe Basin Ski Area.

Resorts must limit seating inside lodges to just 25 percent capacity.

Lift lines will be longer to allow for social distancing. Masks will also be mandatory in all buildings and shuttle busses, and also on chairlifts.

“It’s not a big deal. We’d probably be wearing neck gaiters anyway,” said one skier visiting from Florida.

Most resorts are also requiring reservations, so that means planning your visit weeks in advance. However, season pass holders can still just show up at Loveland Ski Area, and reservations at other resorts like Arapahoe Basin can also be made by pass holders on much shorter notice.

“The early bird gets the worm,” said Cammarata. “We’re operating at 65 percent capacity of what our normal capacity would be on the hill.”

Resorts also expect fewer international and out-of-state visitors this winter.

Gloves will also be required on shuttle busses at Loveland Ski Area to try to prevent surfaces from being infected by COVID-19. WiFi is also being shut off at the resort to prevent people from gathering inside lodges for long periods of time.

However, while this ski season may look a lot different than normal, once you leave the chairlift and hit the slopes, life on the slopes will seem very normal.

“You can take off your mask. You can find six feet of space between you. You can stand on a ridgeline overlooking the Rocky Mountains and find some peace,” said Cammarata.