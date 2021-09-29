Colorado ski resort snowmaking underway

CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — It’s getting cold in the High Country, and ski resort snowmakers are ready to get back to work.

At Loveland Ski Area, workers were hopeful for some snow to stick Wednesday evening. Not all of the snow guns are producing just yet. The machines are still in testing mode. September is the month — a crucial time for workers to make sure their snow guns are in good shape and ready to go.

Mark Eldring works trail maintenance at Loveland Ski Area. He ensures large swaths of land are covered in white and he will groom all season long. Eldring said Oct. 1 is generally when they get the green light from authorities to attempt snow production. Their efforts on Wednesday mean they are currently ahead of schedule.

“We’re hoping the temperatures get cold enough that it actually becomes a snowmaking night,” Eldring said.

The machines use pumps and compressors to send water high into freezing air. What goes up falls as snow. Mobile snow guns— along with smaller devices— allow Eldring and his team to cover some hard-to-reach areas.

Arapahoe Basin Ski Area recently shared pictures of snow covering their peaks.

First snow (photo courtesy Ian Zinner / Arapahoe Basin)

As we get deeper into fall and closer to winter the snow guns could be working overtime depending on just how much snow falls in the High Country.

“We’re monitoring the forecast every thirty minutes, so we need to see a sustained period of probably six hours for us to really turn the system on and leave it on,” Eldring said.