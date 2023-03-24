WINTER PARK, Colo. (KDVR) — Colorado mountain resorts are gearing up for spring skiing.

Winter Park Resort announced plans to stay open until late spring which could make for one of its longest seasons yet.

“Anything is really possible in the spring, especially in Colorado, but we have really good late-season skiing that is solid from April to May,” Jen Miller with Winter Park Resort said.

The resort will close some of its slopes on Sunday, Apr. 23, but will keep the Mary Jane side of the mountain open as long as possible.

Winter Park’s total snowfall for the season is the most the resort has seen since 2019.

“We’re just kind of right in the sweet spot,” Miller said. “We’ve had really good snow that’s been consistent all season long.”

For avid skiers like David Hemphill, it’s been a good season so far.

“This season has been fantastic. Snow has been great and temperatures been great,” Hemphill said. “I don’t think we’ve had a minus 18 or anything,” Hemphill said. “Any day you can get on a mountain is a good day.”

Winter Park Resort opened its lifts on Oct. 31, its earliest opening ever in its 83-year history.

Skier Erik Barkeloo said he’s been trying to get in as much slope time as possible.

“I’ll keep going until the lifts stop, so super excited the resorts keep extending the season out,” Barkeloo said. “Always a benefit. Always a positive for being out here. A race to see who can stay open longest.”

Winter Park Resort’s website currently lists May 21 as the projected lift closing date.