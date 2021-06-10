Colorado ski industry leaders commit to fight climate change

DENVER (KDVR) — Four ski industry giants are joining hands to fight climate change through advocacy and sustainability.

Alterra Mountain Company, Boyne Resorts, POWDR and Vail Resorts announced the Climate Collaborative Charter, a program to implement sustainable practices at resorts such as Vail Mountain, Mammoth Mountain, Steamboat and many others.

“We are very proud to be a part of this historic action and to co-create the industry’s first Climate Collaborative Charter. This is an incredible opportunity for industry leaders to engage in healthy competition while educating, sharing best practices and knowledge, and motivating each other to put our best efforts forth to help support the urgent and core issues of sustainability.” David Perry, Executive VP and ESG of Alterra Mountain Company

The four resort companies are committing to:

Reduce energy use wherever possible and pursue renewable energy sources that are carbon neutral

Begin the process of shifting to a renewable energy economy

Make efforts and goals to reduce waste

Share best practices to accelerate change in their respective companies and communities

Support the National Ski Areas Association’s Sustainable Slopes platform

Place collaboration over competition when it comes to sustainability

To read the full environmental advocacy plan, click on the link: Climate Collaborative Charter.