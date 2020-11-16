Colorado ski communities send out ‘SOS’ to stop spread of COVID

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo. (KDVR) — Colorado’s ski communities are sending out an “SOS” to their residents to help stop the spread of COVID.

“SOS” stands for “Save Our Season” and “Stop Our Spread.”

(Scroll down to view a downloadable social media image)

It’s a grassroots effort taking place in Steamboat Springs, but is spreading quickly throughout other ski resort communities as COVID cases continue to climb.

“To be honest: we let our guard down over Halloween and a lot of younger kids, maybe some parents, all had parties and that’s what really became a super spreader [in our community],” said Sarah Bradford, owner of Steamboat Lodging Company.

Bradford is one of the local business owners in Steamboat Springs who helped spearhead the effort. Same goes for Robin Craigen.

“Ski season is the main game in town,” Craigen said.

The four months of winter represents 80% of the income Craigen’s lodging company receives.

It’s one of the reasons why he and others, like Bradford, created “SOS.”

Residents are being asked to take the pledge that asks them to only interact with their immediate households for the time being.

“We don’t feel like we’re really asking people to do a lot. We’re just saying, ‘let’s pull it back.’ See if we can make it through Thanksgiving without another surge of cases,” Craigen explained.

By taking part in the pledge, Craigen said residents will help save lives, the local economy and jobs.

“Last night I got a message from a woman I don’t know who said, ‘Thank you so much for this movement. Thank you for trying. Because if I don’t have my job at the ski resort this winter, I have no idea how I will support my children’,” Bradford said.

You can download this SOS image by right clicking on it and selecting ‘Save As’