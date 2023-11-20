DENVER (KDVR) — Several Colorado ski areas have already opened for the 2023-2024 season. Aside from the traffic, cost can deter people from hitting the slopes. Forbes found one Colorado ski area was one of the most affordable in the U.S.

With the cost of gear, travel, lodging and lift tickets, a trip up to the high country for a weekend full of skiing and boarding can cost a pretty penny.

Forbes Advisor compared the cost of a two-day, two-night winter vacation at popular resorts around the country. Based on the cost of lift tickets, rental equipment, airfare, accommodations and a car rental, Forbes found 10 ski resorts offer compelling value for the money.

Of the top 10 areas, Arapahoe Basin Ski Area was the only Colorado spot to make the list.

According to Forbes research, A-Basin vacation rentals cost the fourth-lowest in the country at just $200. Out of the top five most affordable ski areas in the country, Arapahoe Basin had the most runs, with 108 to choose from.

A-Basin was the first ski area to open in Colorado for the 2023-2024. The ski area always battles to be the first by making snow early on.

On the other end of the spectrum, Colorado is also known for having some of the priciest ski resorts.

While A-Basin offers great skiing for the price, Beaver Creek Resort was ranked dead last. According to Forbes, a two-day trip would cost roughly $1,806.

Top 10 ski resorts for the money

Brian Head Resort, Utah Eagle Point Resort, Utah Beaver Mountain Ski Resort, Utah Silver Mountain Resort, Idaho Arapahoe Basin, Colorado Mt. Baker Ski Area, Washington Taos Ski Valley, New Mexico Palisades Tahoe, California Snowy Range Ski Area, Wyoming Whitefish Mountain Resort, Montana

As Forbes found, one of the best ways to save on travel is to choose your destination carefully. Depending on where you go in the U.S., not every area offers the same value.