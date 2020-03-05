Colorado sets records in 2020 presidential primary voting

DENVER (KDVR) — Although ballots are still being counted, Colorado voter turnout for the presidential primary produced the highest participation numbers in primary voting history for the state. Colorado’s record-breaking achievement is possibly the most in the country of all other primary voting states on Super Tuesday.

“The massive turnout we’ve seen for the Presidential Primary is indicative of both the passion Coloradans have for exercising their right to vote as well as the state election model that enables access to do so,” Secretary of State Jena Griswold said. “We’ve set a record in Colorado primary turnout and lead the nation in primary turnout participation, even before our results are final. That should make every Coloradan extremely proud.”

Colorado’s 2020 presidential primary replaces the presidential caucus and is the first for the state in 20 years. It is also the first ever to allow unaffiliated voters to participate.

In terms of voter turnout, Vermont is the next closest of the primary voting states but still a significant percentage behind Colorado. This accomplishment may also surpass the highest turnout percentage in all primary history, which is currently held by New Hampshire.

Visit the Secretary of State’s website for complete primary Election Day results.