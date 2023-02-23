DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado Senators Michael Bennet and John Hickenlooper sent Postmaster General Louis DeJoy a letter Thursday, inviting him to the state to help solve the mail mess plaguing high country communities.

The Problem Solvers have extensively covered issues from communities in Buena Vista to Steamboat Springs, where residents are waiting on critical mail for weeks, if not months.

The United States Postal Service even put out a call to workers to come and work in Colorado communities needing help with a backlog.

The letter said both senators have seen a sharp rise in complaints from Coloradans about services over the past two years. The senators are calling for the Postmaster General to:

Resolve staffing shortages

Partner with towns to identify affordable housing for USPS staff

Revamp physical infrastructure to accommodate space for sorting packages

Bring back regular updates to Colorado’s Congressional delegation

Both senators invited DeJoy to come and visit one of the mountain offices in the spring.

“Our office has worked closely with the Colorado-Wyoming USPS district office on these issues, and it is clear that the district is strapped for resources and attention from Washington,” Bennet said in a statement to FOX31. “We’re hopeful Postmaster DeJoy and USPS leadership will come to Colorado to see the challenges their staff and our communities face firsthand.”

A spokesperson for USPS tells the Problem Solvers the backlog at mountain communities, specifically Buena Vista, Silverthorne, Frisco and Steamboat Springs, has been taken care of “for 10 days or so.”

We are in receipt of the letter from the Senators, and we appreciate their concern for the Postal Service and our customers. Stabilizing and improving service throughout the Colorado mountain communities is an organizational priority for the Postal Service. The issues of staffing and housing in our resort communities are ongoing challenges for USPS. We are in regular communications with all Colorado’s Senate and Congressional staff and we welcome their input. James Boxrud, United States Postal Service