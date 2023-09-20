DENVER (KDVR) — Assistant Majority Leader and Democratic Colorado Sen. Faith Winter underwent surgery after crashing while on her bike.

According to a post on her X, formerly known as Twitter, account, the crash happened on Tuesday afternoon. Winter was riding her bike to the Capitol when she crashed into a curb while trying to avoid being hit by a large truck.

Winter’s team said the senator was wearing a helmet but she did sustain injuries to her head. She was taken to UCHealth where she underwent surgery to remove pressure on her brain.

The surgery was successful and Winter is now recovering with what her team called a “good prognosis.”

“We can’t express enough gratitude to her incredible care team and the hospital staff at UC Health. Please use this as a reminder to always wear a helmet and share the road with bicyclists,” said Winter’s team on X.

Senate President Steve Fenberg released the following statement on behalf of the Colorado Senate Democrats:

The entire Senate Majority Caucus is sending lots of love to Senator Winter and her family during this scary time, and we’re all praying for a fast and full recovery for our friend. Knowing Senator Winter, she’ll be back up on her feet in no time, and we look forward to working alongside her to move Colorado forward once she has recovered.”

Winter serves District 25 for Adams, Broomfield and Weld County.