Colorado Senate passes new vaccine bill requiring parents who don’t vaccinate to take new steps

DENVER (KDVR) – The Colorado State Senate has passed a bill requiring parents who don’t vaccinate their children to take new steps.

The measure doesn’t require any parent to now vaccinate their child however it does require them to either have a form signed by a physician or take a state sanctioned online course before they fill out an exemption form.

Colorado parents are allowed to not vaccinate their child for personal belief, religious, and medical exemptions.

This impacts parents who choose the medical or personal belief exemption.

The bill now heads to the State House where it is expected to pass.

Hundreds of parents filled the Capitol in recent weeks protesting the bill. A recent committee hearing lasted until 4am.