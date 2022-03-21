DENVER (KDVR) – The Colorado Senate has approved legislation that would make Juneteenth a state holiday.

The legislation, spearheaded by the Black Democratic Legislative Caucus of Colorado, is sponsored by democratic Sens. James Coleman (Denver) and Janet Buckner (Aurora).

Juneteenth commemorates June 19, 1865, when Union soldiers, led by Major General Gordan Granger, arrived in Galveston, Texas, and announced the end of the Civil War and declared that more than 250,000 enslaved Black people were free.

“Juneteenth is more than just a federal holiday we recognize in historical Black communities like Five Points where we march, eat good food and listen to good music,” said Coleman in a statement. “Making Juneteenth a state holiday means Colorado not only recognizes that Black people are free, but that all people are free. It is a recognition that we not only desire for some Coloradans to prosper, but for all to prosper, and for all Coloradans, regardless of race or background, to earn a living wage, have an affordable place to call home, and get the equitable access to health care and education people need to move forward and thrive.”

“It’s long past time to make Juneteenth, which commemorates the end of slavery and honors freedom for all of us, a Colorado state holiday,” added Buckner. “I am proud to champion this important legislation which will help educate all Coloradans about the horrors of slavery, make space to celebrate the Black community, and lift up our ongoing work to make sure we don’t forget our past.”

Track the bill’s progress here.